Claflin sweeps a doubleheader from Benedict

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Claflin 57, Benedict 52
In a low-scoring defensive battle, Claflin came away with a 57-52 win over Benedict in men's basketball action Thursday night at the Benjamin E. Mays HRC Arena.
The visiting Panthers led 34-30 at halftime but the defenses stepped up in the second half with neither team able to equal their first-half output on the scoreboard.
Jalien Williams had 18 points to lead Claflin (16-4) . The Tigers (13-9) were led by Malachi McCoy with 12.
Claflin 81, Benedict 64
The Claflin women's basketball team shot 50.8% from the floor while holding Benedict to 25% shooting in the Panthers' 81-64 win over the Tigers Thursday night at the Benjamin E. Mays HRC Arena.
The visiting Panthers led 36-31 at halftime and came out of the locker room elevating their game, outscoring Benedict 26-10 and using a 12-0 run to build a 17-point lead.
Jasmine Gohlson and Malayah Montgomery each had 12 points for Benedict who fell to 9-13 overall,.
Claflin (10-10) was led by Nya Morris who had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Lauren Scott added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Other Panthers in double figures were Destiny Coleman with 14 and Dior Shelton with 12.