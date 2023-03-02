Claflin sweeps a doubleheader from Benedict

In a battle of former SIAC rivals, the Panthers elevated their game on the Tigers' home court.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Claflin 57, Benedict 52

In a low-scoring defensive battle, Claflin came away with a 57-52 win over Benedict in men's basketball action Thursday night at the Benjamin E. Mays HRC Arena.

The visiting Panthers led 34-30 at halftime but the defenses stepped up in the second half with neither team able to equal their first-half output on the scoreboard.

Jalien Williams had 18 points to lead Claflin (16-4) . The Tigers (13-9) were led by Malachi McCoy with 12.

Claflin 81, Benedict 64

The Claflin women's basketball team shot 50.8% from the floor while holding Benedict to 25% shooting in the Panthers' 81-64 win over the Tigers Thursday night at the Benjamin E. Mays HRC Arena.

The visiting Panthers led 36-31 at halftime and came out of the locker room elevating their game, outscoring Benedict 26-10 and using a 12-0 run to build a 17-point lead.

Jasmine Gohlson and Malayah Montgomery each had 12 points for Benedict who fell to 9-13 overall,.