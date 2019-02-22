Austin Lawton scored a game-high 26 points with 13 rebounds in his last home appearance at the Tullis Arena as the Claflin University Panthers defeated intrastate rival Benedict College 89-79 Thursday in Orangeburg

With its eighth win over Benedict in the last 10 outings, Claflin wrapped up the regular season at 13-13.

Joining Lawton in double-figures for the Panthers were Danny Brown and Triston Thompson with 14 points each. Brown had three of Claflin’s seven three-pointers, while Thompson also dished out seven assists.

Brandon Davis added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers.

Benedic (4-23) was led by Romello Jones and Jalen Stegall with 16 points apiece.

The Panthers will travel to Charlotte, N.C. next week for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Tournament. Early round action will take place at the Bojanles’ Coliseum followed by the semi-finals and finals at the Spectrum Center.

Benedict will compete in the SIAC Basketball Tournament next week in Birmingham, Ala.