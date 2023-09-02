Claflin University picks up a key CIAA win at Winston-Salem State

The Panthers capture their fourth consecutive victory with a 71-62 win over Winston-Salem State.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bryson Dennis scored 17 points to help lead Claflin University to a 71-62 win at Winston-Salem State Thursday night in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association action at the Gaines Center.

Daijohn Stewart came off the bench to add 12 points and Allen Hatchett recorded 10 points for the Panthers who had a balanced scoring attack. Timothy McElroy came close to a double-double as he put up eight points and seven rebounds.