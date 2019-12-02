Danny Brown scored a career 29 points and Austin Lawton posted his third double-double of the season, 22 points and 10 rebounds, as Claflin University rolled past Johnson C. Smith University, 87-78, in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) southern Division matchup on Monday (Feb. 11) at the Tullis Arena.

The win extended Claflin currently winning streak to four games and improved the Panthers record to 11-12 overall and 9-8 in the CIAA, including 7-4 in the division.

Brown, who was 10-of-15 from the floor with five three-pointers, surpassed a previous high of 28 points against Limestone College earlier in the season, while Lawton blocked a season-high six shots.

Brown and Lawton combined for 51 points in the game compared to 24 in the first meeting.

Triston Thompson turned in an all-round performance for the Panthers with 11 points, seven rebounds, five steals and career second-best nine assists. Thompson dished out 11 assists against Limestone.

Cornellius Reynolds had nine points with a game-high 12 rebounds for Claflin, while Jaimik Moore added nine points and six rebounds off the bench

Claflin outrebounded Johnson C. Smith 46-24.