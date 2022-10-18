Clemson picked to finish 11th in the ACC

The Tigers have overachieved in some years of the Brad Brownell era and they will get a chance to do just that in 2023.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Clemson Tigers were picked to finish 11th in the ACC as determined by voting from the media who attended last week's ACC Tipoff in Charlotte.

2022 ACC Preseason Poll (101 total votes)

1. North Carolina (90), 1504

2. Duke (2), 1339

3. Virginia (6), 1310

4. Miami (2), 1138

5. Florida State, 1064

6. Notre Dame, 971

7. Virginia Tech (1), 921

8. Syracuse, 700

9. Wake Forest, 672

10. NC State, 548

11. Clemson, 528

12. Louisville, 477

13. Boston College, 368

14. Pitt, 320

15. Georgia Tech, 260

First-place votes in parentheses

Clemson junior PJ Hall was named to the Preseason All-ACC Second Team based on voting by the league media.

Hall was named to the second team along with Jayden Gardner (Virginia), Dereck Lively II (Duke), Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) and RJ Davis (North Carolina). Hall also received two votes for Preseason Player of the Year.

The Tiger center is coming off a career year in which he played through a foot injury for most of the season. Hall averaged a team-and-career-best 15.5 points per game (including 16.0 per game in ACC play), while also tallying 5.8 rebounds per contest. He finished with a team-leading 464 points, 38 blocks, shot 49.3 percent from the floor and totaled three double-doubles, while nearly earning the ACC’s Most Improved Player award.

He scored a career-high 28 points at Florida State last season, eclipsing the 20-point mark six times and scoring in double digits in 28 of his 30 games played. Showing off his defensive prowess to go along with an elite offensive game, Hall totaled 11 games in which he blocked multiple shots. He tallied a career-high four against NC State twice and North Carolina once.