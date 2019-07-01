It's a never-ending cycle in sports.

The new kids on the block get plenty of love from fans because they want to see somebody new hoisting a championship trophy.

But if those new kids overstay their welcome, those neutral fans who jumped on their bandwagon will quickly depart for someone else.

Clemson is playing Alabama for the fourth straight year and the third time in the final game of the season. There have been 11 games in the College Football Playoff over the last four years, and either Clemson or Alabama has won 10 of them. While Alabama and Clemson fans are enjoying the ride, there is the constant debate that having two dominant teams is having a negative impact on the sport as a whole.

As hard as Swinney has worked to get his Tigers to that rare air of college football, you won't find him worrying about any perception that it would be nice to have other teams playing for the title instead of the Tigers or the Crimson Tide.

"I’m not going to apologize for having a great team and a great program and a bunch of committed guys, and coach Saban is not either,” Swinney said Sunday.

“I think the objective is to get the two best teams. That’s kind of the way it is. If that’s not best for college football, then why did we even do it?”

If Clemson were to win, it would give Dabo Swinney three national championships, two at Clemson to go with the one he earned as a wide receiver on Alabama's 1992 national championship team.