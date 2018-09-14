CLEMSON – Clemson’s football game against Georgia Southern is a go.

Clemson Athletics announced on Friday morning that Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium will indeed be played, making it the only game to be played by a college football team in the state this weekend.

The school announced on Thursday that the game was being moved up 3½ hours to accommodate a noon kickoff ahead of Hurricane Florence. The hurricane is expected to dump 3 to 5 inches of rain on the Upstate possibly beginning as early as 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the latest forecast.

“Clemson Athletics and the University administration continue to monitor the forecast related to Hurricane Florence very carefully. The safety of fans and the student-athletes from both universities are our top priority,” the school announced in a news release just before noon on Friday.

“In response to the needs throughout the state, South Carolina Highway Patrol has deployed additional personnel to affected regions and therefore fans traveling to Clemson are asked to be patient and plan for possible extended time getting into and out of town on gameday.”

The game marks the first-ever meeting between Clemson (2-0), which is ranked No. 2 in the nation, and Georgia Southern (2-0) of the Sun Belt Conference.

Fans must depart from all parking lots no later than two hours after the game ends and are urged to clean their tailgate area as much as possible prior to departure in order to assist cleaning crews with efficient post-game cleanup.

Also, fans should make appropriate judgments to tailgate set-ups based on weather conditions; in other words, avoid flags, unsecured tents and other items that could blow away and cause damage.

