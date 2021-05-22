Clemson Baseball falls to Duke in season finale

The Tigers finish the regular season with a 24-26 record.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Pinch-hitter Chase Cheek belted a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Duke to a 4-2 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils, who swept the series 3-0 and won their eighth game in a row, improved to 28-20 overall and 16-17 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 24-26 overall and 16-20 in ACC play.

James Parker scored the game’s first run in the third inning on Bryar Hawkins’ two-out single, then Sam Hall hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning, RJ Schreck hit a two-run homer off the left-field foul pole to tie the score. After the Tigers failed to capitalize on a double-play opportunity to get out of the ninth inning, Cheek laced his first home run of the season over the fence in right field.

Marcus Johnson (4-3) earned the win in relief, while Geoffrey Gilbert (3-6) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Caden Grice allowed just one hit and no runs with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.