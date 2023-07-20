Dabo reacts to Will Taylor's decision to leave football to focus on baseball

After two years of playing football and baseball, Will Taylor is now a full-time player on the diamond, a decision that is fully supported by Dabo Swinney.

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the first time in recent memory, Will Taylor will not be involved in preseason football practice.

After two seasons of playing two sports at Clemson, Taylor recently announced he was stepping away from football to put his full focus on baseball.

Taylor was five games into his freshman season when he suffered a torn ACL in week five against Boston College. He was lost for the rest of the season and did not make his debut on the diamond for the Tigers until the first week in May.

Later that year, he would return to the football field and as a sophomore wide receiver, he would score his only touchdown as a Tiger in the season opening win over Georgia Tech, That also marked the first touchdown pass in Orange for Cade Klubnik.