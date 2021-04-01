Clemson Baseball sweeps Wake Forest in second game of doubleheader

The win was Monte Lee’s 200th as Head Coach of Clemson.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Dylan Brewer’s solo home run in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie in Clemson’s 3-2 victory over Wake Forest in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The win was Monte Lee’s 200th as head coach of Clemson, who swept the series 3-0.

The Demon Deacons (13-20, 6-17 ACC) plated an unearned run in the second inning, then Chris Lanzilli lined a solo homer in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Clemson (18-18, 12-12 ACC) took advantage of two errors to score an unearned run. The Tigers plated two runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead, the first on Davis Sharpe’s sacrifice fly and the second on Brewer’s long solo homer, his seventh of the year.

Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (4-0) earned the win by pitching the final 3.1 innings without allowing a run. Demon Deacon starter William Fleming (2-5) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.