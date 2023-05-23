Amick earns another ACC award

Clemson sophomore Billy Amick has given the Tigers solid production this season.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Batesburg product Billy Amick has been named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office.

The former W.W. King Academy standiout receives ACC weekly honors for the second week in a row. He helped Clemson go 4-0 last week by hitting .533 (8-for-15) at the plate with one home run, 10 RBIs, four runs scored and an .867 slugging percentage and a .556 on-base percentage in four games.

Amick was 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs against USC Upstate on Tuesday, then went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs in game one against UNC on Thursday,