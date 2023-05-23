Amick earns another ACC award

CLEMSON, S.C. — Batesburg product Billy Amick has been named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office.
The former W.W. King Academy standiout receives ACC weekly honors for the second week in a row. He helped Clemson go 4-0 last week by hitting .533 (8-for-15) at the plate with one home run, 10 RBIs, four runs scored and an .867 slugging percentage and a .556 on-base percentage in four games.
Amick was 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs against USC Upstate on Tuesday, then went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs in game one against UNC on Thursday,
On the season, he is hitting .426 with 11 homers, a triple, 15 doubles, 51 RBIs, 34 runs, a .780 slugging percentage, .469 on-base percentage and two steals in 39 games. He has made 35 starts.