Clemson uses a seven-run sixth inning to defeat Virginia Tech 14-5

The Tigers get a single-season record third grand slam from Caden Grice as they won their 23rd contest in the last 26 games.

DURHAM, N.C. — Sixth-ranked Clemson scored seven runs with two outs in the sixth inning, capped by Caden Grice’s grand slam, in its 14-5 victory over Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Wednesday night.

The Tigers, who won their 13th game in a row, improved to 40-17, while the Hokies fell to 30-23.

After the Hokies scored a run in the first inning, Benjamin Blackwell lined a two-out single to tie the score in the top of the second inning. Virginia Tech regained the leading in the bottom of the second inning with a run. Clemson answered again in the third inning on Will Taylor’s sacrifice fly and Billy Amick’s two-out, run-scoring double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games and to give Clemson a 3-2 lead. In the fourth inning, Carson DeMartini flared a two-out, two-run single to give Virginia Tech the lead and pinch-hitter Sam Tackett followed with a run-scoring single to give the Hokies a 5-3 lead.

Clemson put together a two-out rally in the sixth inning to take the lead with seven two-out runs. Jacob Jarrell’s pop up fell in shallow left-center to score two runs, then Cam Cannarella ripped a single to score Jarrell. Three batters later, Grice crushed a grand slam, his 15th long ball of the year. It was also his third grand slam of the season, setting a school record.

The Tigers tacked on a run in the eighth inning on Riley Bertram’s single and three runs in the ninth inning, highlighted by Amick’s run-scoring single.

B.J. Bailey (2-2) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Hokie starter Drue Hackenberg (5-8) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven runs (four earned) on seven hits in 5.2 innings pitched.