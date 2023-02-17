Erik Bakich is 1-0 as Clemson's head baseball coach

Clemson begins the Erik Bakich era by posting an 11-3 victory over Binghamton Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Blake Wright went 4-for-4 with two homers, three RBIs, a walk and three steals in Clemson’s 11-3 victory over Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon in both teams’ season opener.

It marked the first game of the Erik Bakich era at Clemson, as he was named head coach last summer.

Wright, who matched his career high for hits, became the first Tiger to hit multiple home runs in a season opener since Feb. 16, 2007, when Doug Hogan hit two long balls in a 14-0 win over George Mason. The Tigers also took advantage of 11 stolen bases in the contest.

Ryan Ammons (1-0) earned the win in his first career start, as he allowed three hits, one run and no walks with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Bearcat starter Thomas Babalis (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, eight runs (six earned) and three walks in 3.1 innings pitched.

Dutch Fork graduate Will Taylor came off the bench to deliver a run-scoring double in the eighth inning.

The series with Binghamton continues Saturday at 2 p.m.