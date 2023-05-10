Clemson defeats Coastal Carolina 13-6

In a battle of top 20 teams, the 16th-ranked Tigers take down #8 Coastal Carolina in Conway and in the process, they continue to enhance their NCAA hosting resume.

CONWAY, S.C. — Number 16 Clemson scored seven runs in the third inning on its way to a 13-6 victory over No. 8 Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Tigers, who won both games of the home-and-home season series by a combined score of 29-12, improved to 32-17, while the Chanticleers fell to 30-17.

Billy Amick’s two-out single in the first inning put Clemson ahead 1-0, then Derek Bender led off the second inning with a home run. In the third inning, the Tigers exploded for seven runs. A line drive off the bat of Caden Grice was misplayed and two runs scored. After Benjamin Blackwell’s bases-loaded walk, Jacob Jarrell belted a grand slam, his fifth homer of the year, to give Clemson an 8-1 lead.

The Chanticleers scored on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, then Clemson answered with two unearned runs without a hit in the fifth inning, highlighted by Cam Cannarella’s sacrifice fly. Amick added a two-run homer, his ninth of the year, in the top of the sixth inning before Coastal Carolina scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Grice laced a solo homer, his 12th of the year, in the seventh inning and Coastal Carolina scored a run in the eighth inning.

Joe Allen (2-0) earned the win by pitching a scoreless third inning with two strikeouts. Bryce Shaffer (4-1) suffered the loss.