Clemson baseball picked to finish 5th in the Atlantic Division

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson baseball team has been picked to finish fifth out of seven teams in the ACC's Atlantic Division, that according to the preseason coaches poll.

The Tigers enter a new era in the 126th season of Clemson baseball as Erik Bakich enters his first year in charge of the dugout at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Bakich was a Clemson volunteer assistant coach in 2002. He went on to serve as a Vanderbilt assistant before head coaching stops at Maryland and Michigan. In 2019, he led the Wolverines to the College World Series championship series,