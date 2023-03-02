x
Clemson baseball picked to finish 5th in the Atlantic Division

The preseason coaches poll says Clemson will not be able to get above the upper half of the Atlantic Division.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson baseball team has been picked to finish fifth out of seven teams in the ACC's Atlantic Division, that according to the preseason coaches poll.

The Tigers enter a new era in the 126th season of Clemson baseball as Erik Bakich enters his first year in charge of the dugout at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Bakich was a Clemson volunteer assistant coach in 2002. He went on to serve as a Vanderbilt assistant before head coaching stops at Maryland and Michigan. In 2019, he led the Wolverines to the College World Series championship series,

Clemson will open the season with a three-game series against Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. 17-19. 

