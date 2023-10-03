Amick's grand slam delivers a walk-off win for Clemson

Batesburg product Billy Amick recorded his first career home run in a Tiger uniform and it gave his team a 9-8 come-from-behind win over Georgia State.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Billy Amick picked a good time for his first career home run.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Amick delivered a grand-slam home run to lift Clemson to a 9-8 walkoff win over Georgia State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Friday's game one of a three-game series.

Trailing 8-2 in the eighth inning, the Tigers scored two runs, then three singles and a walk in the ninth inning led to Amick, who entered the game in the sixth inning as a pinch-hitter and also had a single in the game, stepping to the plate with two outs.

On a 1-0 breaking ball, he blasted a 446-foot homer to left-center. It was Clemson’s third walkoff grand slam in history and first walkoff home run since 2021.

UNBELIEVABLE!!! FIRST CAREER HR BY @billyamick GIVES TIGERS THE WIN 🐅🐾



🚀 446 ft

💨 110 mph



E9|| GSU 8, CU 9



🖥 https://t.co/Bs3PA5Yvdk pic.twitter.com/0UAAO0E4fz — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 11, 2023

Amick is a graduate of W.W. King Academy in Batesburg and the son of former NASCAR driver Lyndon Amick.

Clemson improves to 8-6, while the Panthers fell to 9-5.