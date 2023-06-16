x
After an All-American season for Clemson, Billy Amick reportedly is in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Batesburg product came on strong in the second half of he season for the Tigers, helping them win the ACC Championship and a #4 national seed.
Credit: Clemson Baseball Twitter

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson baseball team's efforts to build on a strong first season of the Erik Bakich era has taken a hit with the Friday morning news that All-American infielder Billy Amick has entered the transfer portal, first reported by D1Baseball.com managing editor Kendall Rogers.

A Batesburg product and former standout at W.W. King Academy, Amick only played in nine games as a freshman but had a breakout second half of his sophomore season. He started 42 of 46 games and ending up leading the Tigers with a .413 batting average and .772 slugging percentage. He added 13 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Amick drove in a total of seven runs during the ACC Tournament including a grand slam as the Tigers captured their 16th ACC championship and 11th ACC Tournament title. Clemson would earn a #4 national seed and a regional host assignment. The Tigers did not get out of the regional, which was won by Tennessee, and ended the year with a 44-19 record.

