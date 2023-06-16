After an All-American season for Clemson, Billy Amick reportedly is in the NCAA Transfer Portal

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson baseball team's efforts to build on a strong first season of the Erik Bakich era has taken a hit with the Friday morning news that All-American infielder Billy Amick has entered the transfer portal, first reported by D1Baseball.com managing editor Kendall Rogers.
A Batesburg product and former standout at W.W. King Academy, Amick only played in nine games as a freshman but had a breakout second half of his sophomore season. He started 42 of 46 games and ending up leading the Tigers with a .413 batting average and .772 slugging percentage. He added 13 home runs and 63 RBIs.
Amick drove in a total of seven runs during the ACC Tournament including a grand slam as the Tigers captured their 16th ACC championship and 11th ACC Tournament title. Clemson would earn a #4 national seed and a regional host assignment. The Tigers did not get out of the regional, which was won by Tennessee, and ended the year with a 44-19 record.