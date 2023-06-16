After an All-American season for Clemson, Billy Amick reportedly is in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Batesburg product came on strong in the second half of he season for the Tigers, helping them win the ACC Championship and a #4 national seed.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson baseball team's efforts to build on a strong first season of the Erik Bakich era has taken a hit with the Friday morning news that All-American infielder Billy Amick has entered the transfer portal, first reported by D1Baseball.com managing editor Kendall Rogers.

TRANSFER NEWS: This one is a surprise. @ClemsonBaseball infielder Billy Amick has entered the Transfer Portal, @d1baseball has learned. Amick was red-hot the second half of the season and hit .413 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs for #Clemson. https://t.co/eTepH8FGTd — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 16, 2023

A Batesburg product and former standout at W.W. King Academy, Amick only played in nine games as a freshman but had a breakout second half of his sophomore season. He started 42 of 46 games and ending up leading the Tigers with a .413 batting average and .772 slugging percentage. He added 13 home runs and 63 RBIs.