Clemson rolls into the ACC Tournament semifinals with a 4-1 win over Boston College

In a top 20 matchup, the Tigers won their 14th straight as they have continue to make their case to be a top eight national seed.

DURHAM, N.C. — Sophomore righthander Austin Gordon pitched 6.0 strong innings to lead No. 5 Clemson to a 4-1 victory over No. 19 Boston College in the ACC Tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Friday. The Tigers, who improved to 2-0 in the tourney and advanced to the semifinal round on Saturday, won their 14th game in a row and upped their record to 41-17. The Eagles fell to 35-18.

Gordon (2-4) earned the win by allowing just two hits, no runs and three walks with three strikeouts. Ryan Ammons retired the last batter to record his fifth save of the year. Eagle starter Chris Flynn (7-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded four runs on three hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers struck first in the first inning on Caden Grice’s two-run homer, his 16th of the season. Clemson doubled its lead in the second inning on Jack Crighton’s two-run double. Nick Wang put Boston College on the scoreboard with a solo homer in the ninth inning.