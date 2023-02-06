Clemson outlasts Lipscomb 12-5 in NCAA Regional opener

Lipscomb went toe to toe with the Tigers and it wasn't until Billy Amick's eighth-inning grand slam that the Tigers truly had things firmly in command.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Riley Bertram’s two-out, two-run double in the fifth inning gave No. 3 Clemson the lead for good in its 12-5 victory over Lipscomb in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The Tigers, who moved into the winners’ bracket, improved to 44-17, while the Bisons dropped to 36-25. Clemson also won its 17th game in a row, tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in school history.

Caden Grice put Clemson on the scoreboard first with a two-run homer, his 17th of the year, in the first inning. David Coppedge lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning, then the Bisons tied the score in the top of the third inning on Trace Willhoite’s sacrifice fly. Billy Amick responded with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning, then Caleb Ketchup and Alex Vergara led off the top of the fifth inning with back-to-back homers to give Lipscomb a 4-3 lead.

Grice lofted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the score, then Bertram ripped a two-out, two-run double in the frame to give Clemson a 6-4 lead. Vergara cut the Tiger lead in half in the sixth inning with a solo homer, his second of the game. Bertram plated a run in the seventh inning on a safety-squeeze bunt. Cooper Ingle added a two-out, run-scoring single in the eighth inning, then Amick crushed a grand slam, his 13th long ball of the season.

Nick Clayton (8-0) earned the win in relief by pitching 2.0 innings with four strikeouts. Bison starter Logan Van Treeck (8-5) suffered the loss, as he surrendered seven hits, six runs (four earned) and one walk with seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.