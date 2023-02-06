x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Riding the wave, Clemson looks to continue its hot streak in regionals

The Tigers have not slowed down on the field with its most recent game an ACC Tournament Championship-clinching performance against Miami in a top 15 showdown.

More Videos

CLEMSON, S.C. — From a team that was struggling to a #4 national seed and home field advantage for the first two weekends.

That is the story of Erik Bakich's first season at Clemson.

The Tigers will take a 16-game winning streak into their NCAA regional opener Friday afternoon against Lipscomb. Their latest win came in this past Sunday's ACC Tournament Championship game, an 11-5 win over a Miami team which was ranked as high as eighth.

That performance earned Clemson (43-17) the #4 national seed which means if the Tigers win their regional, they would host the winner of the Auburn regional in a best-of-three Super Regional with the winner advancing to Omaha.

This is quite the turnaround for a Tiger team which on the first day of April, had just gotten swept at home by Wake Forest and fell to 16-13. Two months later, the Tigers were at practicing Doug Kingsmore Stadium where they are hosting a regional for the first time since 2018. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out