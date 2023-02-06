Riding the wave, Clemson looks to continue its hot streak in regionals

The Tigers have not slowed down on the field with its most recent game an ACC Tournament Championship-clinching performance against Miami in a top 15 showdown.

CLEMSON, S.C. — From a team that was struggling to a #4 national seed and home field advantage for the first two weekends.

That is the story of Erik Bakich's first season at Clemson.

The Tigers will take a 16-game winning streak into their NCAA regional opener Friday afternoon against Lipscomb. Their latest win came in this past Sunday's ACC Tournament Championship game, an 11-5 win over a Miami team which was ranked as high as eighth.

That performance earned Clemson (43-17) the #4 national seed which means if the Tigers win their regional, they would host the winner of the Auburn regional in a best-of-three Super Regional with the winner advancing to Omaha.