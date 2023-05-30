Clemson's Grice is a finalist for a national award

Caden Grice is one of five players up for the Olerud award which goes to college baseball's best two-way player.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson junior Caden Grice is one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, presented by the College Baseball Foundation

The award is named for the former Washington State University standout who achieved success both as a first baseman and left-handed pitcher during the late 1980s and was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007. Olerud won back-to-back World Series titles with Toronto in 1992 and 1993.

The Olerud award will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this summer.

The Greer native has been a major factor at the plate and on the mound this season for the Tigers.

He is 8-1 with a 3.25 ERA with 13 starts. In 69.1 innings pitched, Grice has recorded 91 strikeouts against 32 walks with opponents batting .195.

At the plate, Grice is batting .302 with 16 homers, a triple, 13 doubles, 63 RBIs, 56 runs, a .409 on-base percentage and three steals in 56 games with 55 starts.