Bakich says teams were tampering with his star freshman

In meeting with the media Thursday, Clemson head baseball coach Erik Bakich said outfielder Cam Cannarella received some third-party attention from other teams.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head baseball coach Erik Bakich met the media Thursday to put a wrap on his first season as the Tigers' head coach.

The offseason had some major news when All-American Billy Amick entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and ultimately committed to Tennessee.

But according to Bakich, ACC Freshman of the Year Cam Cannarella was the target of tampering as an effort was made by multiple programs to pry him out of the Upstate.

Whatever efforts were made have been unsuccessful and the Hartsville product is staying put in the Tiger program.

“I love Cam, I love his family and I appreciate the loyalty. There was tampering going on with him, ” Bakich said.

“Third parties and that’s how it’s done. It’s never done from direct coach to player, it’s the third party stuff. He held his ground and stuck his feet in and their family realized that he’s not only grown as a baseball player but as a person and his friends are here and he’s thriving here. You don’t want to mess with success and he’s been successful here.