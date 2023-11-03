Clemson takes two from Georgia State, sweeps the series in the final weekend tuneup before ACC play

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson baseball team swept a doubleheader from Georgia State on Saturday, winning 10-2 and 10-7 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
In game one of the doubleheader, the Clemson Tigers scored five runs in the third inning and five runs in the sixth inning in their 10-2 victory over the Panthers.
Lexington graduate Nathan Hall delivered his first career home run in orange, a three-run shot in the third.
W.W. King Academy graduate Billy Amick delivered a two-run triple in the sixth. Amick is coming off his Friday night dramatics where he smashed a grand slam home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Tigers a 9-8 walk off win. Clemson carried that momentum into Saturday's doubleheader. In Saturday's game one, Amick was 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored.
In game two of the doubleheader, Dutch Fork graduate Will Taylor recorded his first home run at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. His two-run blast in the bottom of the first was part of a day where he went 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored and 3 RBI in Saturday's second game. Taylor was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in the first game.
With the two wins, Clemson is now 10-6 and will host the College of Charleston Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.