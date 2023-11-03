Clemson takes two from Georgia State, sweeps the series in the final weekend tuneup before ACC play

The Tigers scored 10 runs in both of their Saturday games against the Panthers with Midlands products coming up with key hits.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson baseball team swept a doubleheader from Georgia State on Saturday, winning 10-2 and 10-7 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

In game one of the doubleheader, the Clemson Tigers scored five runs in the third inning and five runs in the sixth inning in their 10-2 victory over the Panthers.

First career HR for @nathanhall_22 💣



🚀 393 ft

💨 104 mph



B3 || GSU 0, CU 5



🖥 https://t.co/irqlwOonzm pic.twitter.com/hnLlXbumgu — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 11, 2023

Lexington graduate Nathan Hall delivered his first career home run in orange, a three-run shot in the third.

W.W. King Academy graduate Billy Amick delivered a two-run triple in the sixth. Amick is coming off his Friday night dramatics where he smashed a grand slam home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Tigers a 9-8 walk off win. Clemson carried that momentum into Saturday's doubleheader. In Saturday's game one, Amick was 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored.

First HR at DKS for @willtaylor_10 🙌



🚀 382 ft

💨 105 mph



B1 || GSU 0, CU 2



🖥 https://t.co/0bEaleonL5 pic.twitter.com/r4x5QTLBG2 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 11, 2023

In game two of the doubleheader, Dutch Fork graduate Will Taylor recorded his first home run at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. His two-run blast in the bottom of the first was part of a day where he went 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored and 3 RBI in Saturday's second game. Taylor was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in the first game.