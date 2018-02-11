CLEMSON, S.C. — David Skara posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Marquise Reed recorded a 29-point effort, including a perfect 10-for-10 at the charity stripe as the Clemson University men’s basketball finished the preseason 2-0 with an 89-80 win over Barton College on Thursday night.

Skara was extremely efficient on the night, finishing 7-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range and a perfect 2-for-2 at the foul line. He also recorded a team-high three blocks and tied for the team lead with three assists.

The Tigers boasted two more double-digit scorers with Shelton Mitchell putting up 17 points and Aamir Simms scoring 14.

Clemson is currently ranked in both preseason polls, 22nd in the Associated Press and 23rd in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Tigers open the regular season Tuesday at home against The Citadel with a 7:00 p.m. tipoff.

