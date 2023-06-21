Clemson basketball to face TCU in Hall of Fame Series Toronto

The Tigers will face a TCU team which advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament back in March.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson men’s basketball will participate in the 2023 Hall of Fame Series Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum on December 9.

In conjunction with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Clemson will face TCU in the highly anticipated doubleheader. Purdue and Alabama will also match up in the showcase.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to compete in an outstanding Hall of Fame event in Toronto,” said Head Coach Brad Brownell in a statement.

“I have great respect for Coach Dixon and the TCU program, and we’re excited about competing against a high-level opponent. It should be a great day of college basketball!”