P.J. Hall returning to Clemson for his senior season

The Dorman graduate went through the NBA Draft process and was a participant at the draft combine, an experience that should aid him for his final season in orange.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head men's basketball coach has brought in some highly regarded transfers which he hopes will help him get the Tigers back to the NCAA Tournament. But a huge piece to that puzzle is center P.J. Hall who is returning for his senior season.

The 6-10 Hall announced on social media that he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft. Before making that decision, Hall went through the NBA Draft Combine where he competed in front of NBA scouts.

“I’m thrilled that PJ decided to return to Clemson. I’m proud of how he performed at the NBA Combine, gaining valuable experience in the process,” said Clemson head coach Brad Brownell in a statement.

“He’s one of the best players in our league and I’m counting on him and others to help lead a very talented group this season.”

Hall led the Tigers in scoring last season with an average of 15.3 points per game. He averaged 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three and 78.6 percent from the foul line.

Hall becomes the the No. 2 returning scorer in the ACC for 2023-24 after averaging 17.6 points per game last year in league play. He also totaled 6.6 rebounds per contest and added 21 blocks. His new Tiger teammate Joseph Girard III is the leading returning scorer. He averaged 17.8 points in league play for Syracuse.