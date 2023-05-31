Kickoff times for Clemson's first three games are known

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced kickoff times for the first three games of the 2023 football season.
Clemson will open the season with an ACC showdown in Durham which will kick off at 8:00 p.m.
The Tigers will then be in Death Valley for consecutive Saturdays starting with Charleston Southern on September 9. Kickoff against the Buccaneers will be at 2:15 p.m. CSU is in the first year of the Gabe Giardina era.
The following Saturday, the Tigers will host Florida Atlantic for an 8:00 p.m. start time. FAU also has a new head coach in Tom Hermann who has been in charge or programs at Houston and Texas.
The 71st season of ACC Football is the first under a 3-5-5 scheduling model announced last June that covers the 2023-26 seasons. Each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once over the four-year period.