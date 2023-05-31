Kickoff times for Clemson's first three games are known

The Tigers will begin 2023 in Durham on Labor Day evening against Duke.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced kickoff times for the first three games of the 2023 football season.

Clemson will open the season with an ACC showdown in Durham which will kick off at 8:00 p.m.

The Tigers will then be in Death Valley for consecutive Saturdays starting with Charleston Southern on September 9. Kickoff against the Buccaneers will be at 2:15 p.m. CSU is in the first year of the Gabe Giardina era.

The following Saturday, the Tigers will host Florida Atlantic for an 8:00 p.m. start time. FAU also has a new head coach in Tom Hermann who has been in charge or programs at Houston and Texas.