Clemson defeats Benedict 91-45 in exhibition basketball at Littlejohn Coliseum

In a battle of the Tigers, Clemson led by 24 at halftime as it points to next week's regular season opener against The Citadel.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson scored 19 points in Clemson's 91-45 victory over Benedict College in Wednesday's exhibition game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Five Clemson players were in double figures including Cardinal Newman graduate Josh Beadle. The redshirt freshman scored 10 points on on 4-of-6 shooting including 2-of-4 from the 3-point line.

Benedict was led by Brandon Smith, Gob Gabriel and Gedeon Buzangu who scored eight points each.