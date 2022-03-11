x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Clemson defeats Benedict 91-45 in exhibition basketball at Littlejohn Coliseum

In a battle of the Tigers, Clemson led by 24 at halftime as it points to next week's regular season opener against The Citadel.
Credit: WLTX

CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson scored 19 points in Clemson's 91-45 victory over Benedict College in Wednesday's exhibition game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Five Clemson players were in double figures including Cardinal Newman graduate Josh Beadle. The redshirt freshman scored 10 points on on 4-of-6 shooting including 2-of-4 from the 3-point line.

Benedict was led by Brandon Smith, Gob Gabriel and Gedeon Buzangu who scored eight points each. 

Clemson opens the regular season next Monday at home against The Citadel. Benedict's season opener is a week from Friday as it will host Florida Tech in the South Region Tip-Off Challenge.

More Videos

In Other News

How Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Christian Wood & Dallas Mavericks Beat Utah Jazz | Mavs Postgame

Before You Leave, Check This Out