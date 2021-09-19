x
Clemson uses goal-line stand to hold off Georgia Tech

The game was delayed nearly two hours just before the half because of the threat of lightning around Memorial Stadium.
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) runs through the line as Georgia Tech's Ayinde Eley (10) and D'Quan Douse (99) close in during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and No. 6 Clemson survived a wild finish to escape Georgia Tech with a 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. 

Shipley had two scoring runs of 3 yards, the last coming midway through the fourth quarter as the Tigers needed a goal-line stand in the final seconds to escape close call from the Yellow Jackets in the ACC opener for both teams.

Clemson's defense has not given up a touchdown in its three games this season as its offense continues to search for a successful rhythm.  

