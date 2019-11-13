COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson is now in the top four of the college football playoff playoff rankings, meaning they have an inside track to make the sport's postseason.

The latest playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, where the Tigers checked in at number three. LSU was number one, followed by Ohio State, and Georgia at number four.

Alabama, perhaps in a surprise, was just outside at number 5. The Tide's only loss is last Saturday's setback against top-ranked LSU. Oregon was sixth.

Last week, Clemson was fifth. But they were helped after Penn State and Alabama, who were ahead of them, both lost.

The playoff committee selects the top four teams for the playoff. The number one team plays the number four team in one semifinal, while the number two plays the number three. The winners of those games meet in the championship game.

Clemson (10-0, 7-0 ACC) has two games remaining: this weekend against Wake Forest, and the season-finale two days after Thanksgiving against arch-rival South Carolina.

Some have questioned the Tigers' strength of schedule (they have not played a team who was ranked at the time they played, and likely won't by the end of the season) but the defending national champs have been dominating in recent games. Since struggling to put away North Carolina in late September, Clemson has not scored less than 45 points.