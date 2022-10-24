Clemson will spend the weekend getting rested and ready for the final weeks of the season

x
CLEMSON, S.C. — The ACC record 38th consecutive win inside the walls of Death Valley has Clemson headed into the open date with a lot of momentum.

The Tigers (8-0) are ranked fifth in both national rankings and are looking to do a lot of evaluating and self-scouting after a 27-21 win over Syracuse, a victory that required a fourth-quarter rally from a 21-10 deficit.

After eight straight weeks of competition and the demands of preseason camp, head coach Dabo Swinney and his team will welcome the break.

The next game for Clemson will be a week from Saturday at Notre Dame.

