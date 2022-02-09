Lessons learned from 2021 - appreciate any and all wins

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney says this year's team has a deeper appreciation for wins after suffering three losses in 2021.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's struggles in 2021 are well documented as is the six-game winning streak to close the season.

The Tigers finished 10-3, their 11th consecutive season of double-digit wins.

Head coach Dabo Swinney hopes the players who went through that adversity last year have learned that any win, no matter the amount of style points attached to that win, is to be celebrated.

Swinney says Clemson's six-year run in the College Football Playoff created a perception that wins should be nothing less than dominating and if the Tigers didn't run the opponent out of the stadium, there was a perception by some in the fan base that those close wins were to be criticized and not celebration.

The coach added that perception possibly made its way to the players and perhaps three hard lessons in 2021 will benefit everyone in 2022 as they look to start a new streak of winning ACC titles.