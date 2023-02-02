With the 2023 signees secured since December, Dabo Swinney provides a message to the Tiger fan base

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney held his National Signing Day news conference on a day when his 2023 signees are already in the fold.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Even though Clemson did not have any February signees for National Signing Day, it was still a festive atmosphere in the Upstate.



Head coach Dabo Swinney went with his traditional NSD attire which is the orange blazer and he had a special guest to his left in new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley.

There was also a large spread of bar-b-q on the premises as Swinney spends part of the first Wednesday in February as a celebration of a new class coming into the program.

With the new signees locked in since December, Swinney's news conference dealt with his new assistant coach and a certain segment of the fan base that may be disappointed in the 2022 team which did win 11 games, but lost to arch-rival South Carolina for the first time since 2013 and lost to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.