Clemson will have two veteran defensive lineman back for 2023

CLEMSON, S.C. — There have been a few departures from Clemson's defensive line as the likes of Bresee and Murphy are now gearing up for the NFL Draft.
But on Friday, a pair of Tiger defensive linemen announced they are coming back for one final ride in 2023.
Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro made their decisions public Friday with their very creative and entertaining tweets.
A first-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2022, Davis started 11 of the 12 games in which he appeared. He finished with 27 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
As a redshirt junior in 2022, Orhorhoro recorded 28 tackles (8.0 for loss), 4.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 14 games. nine of which he started.