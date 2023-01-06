Clemson will have two veteran defensive lineman back for 2023

Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro announced Friday they will come back for one final season in orange.

CLEMSON, S.C. — There have been a few departures from Clemson's defensive line as the likes of Bresee and Murphy are now gearing up for the NFL Draft.

But on Friday, a pair of Tiger defensive linemen announced they are coming back for one final ride in 2023.

Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro made their decisions public Friday with their very creative and entertaining tweets.

A first-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2022, Davis started 11 of the 12 games in which he appeared. He finished with 27 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

I love Clemson how could I leave!! One moreeeeee ✝️ pic.twitter.com/FBn35Zfv0U — Ruke Orhorhoro (@ruke33) January 6, 2023