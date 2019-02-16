Logan Davidson’s three-run homer in the fifth inning lifted No. 14 Clemson to a 6-2 victory over South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon in both team’s season opener.

After Brooks Crawford retired the first 10 batters of the game, the Jaguars dented the scoreboard with back-to-back solo homers by Ethan Wilson and Wells Davis in the fourth inning. Davidson answered with a long three-run homer in the fifth inning to give Clemson a 3-2 lead.

Michael Green doubled the Tigers’ lead in the seventh inning with a solo homer, his first as a Tiger, then Sam Hall laced a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning. Kyle Wilkie’s 29-game hitting streak came to an end, but he extended his on-base streak to 40 games with two walks.

Mat Clark earned the win by pitching 3.0 strong innings in relief, allowing three hits, no runs and one walk with four strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the final 1.1 innings to record the save. Jaguar reliever Jared Proctor suffered the loss.