In Clemson's first game ever at the home of the Columbia Fireflies, the Tigers defeated the College of Charleston 4-1 Wednesday night at Segra Park.

Clemson was up 2-1 in the sixth when Bo Majkowski delivered a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to double Clemson's lead to 3-1. In the ninth, Logan Davidson lined a two-out, run-scoring single to account for the final margin.

Jackson Lindley, Travis Marr, Sam Weatherly, Owen Griffith, Holt Jones and Carson Spiers combined on the strong pitching performance for the Tigers. Marr (1-0) earned the win by pitching 2.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball, while Spiers recorded his sixth save of the year by pitching the ninth inning.

Cougar starter Zach Williams (0-2) suffered the loss , a s he surrendered two runs on three hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

This was the Cougars' second appearance at the Columbia facility. Last season, they faced the Gamecocks.

Wednesday's game was a matchup of former Gamecock assistants under Ray Tanner. Clemson head coach Monte Lee is a College of Charleston graduate who was in charge of the Cougar program before he took over in the Upstate.