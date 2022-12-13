Clemson defensive end opts out of Orange Bowl

Junior Myles Murphy is preparing for the NFL Draft and will forgo the trip to South Beach later this month.

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the first time that he can remember, a player is opting out of a bowl game.

Junior defensive end Myles Murphy, expected to be a high first round draft pick, will not risk injury and jeopardize his draft status by passing on playing in the Orange Bowl.

Murphy is tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks and ranks second on the team with 11 tackles for loss. He totaled 45 total tackles this season with three pass breakups, eight quarterback pressures and a forced fumble as he went on to earn first-team All-ACC honors.