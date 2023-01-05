Clemson defensive end will return for a sixth season

Xavier Thomas has battled injuries but he is hoping to make a lasting impression in 2023.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson is getting a boost on its defensive front.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas announced he is returning to the Tiger program for what will be a sixth season in 2023.

Proverbs 3:5-6

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths" pic.twitter.com/AQkziFxaDc — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) January 5, 2023

“I’m returning to Clemson University to play college football — not only to play, but to dominate it and be the best defensive prospect in the country and lead this team to win another national championship,” Thomas said in a social media post.

Thomas was a part of the 2018 national championship team as a highly touted freshman coming out of IMG Academy and before that, Wilson High School in Florence.

Last summer, Thomas was gearing up for the season when he suffered a foot injury in preseason camp. He returned to action in the Boston College and pulled off quite the performance where he played only six snaps but still was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after recording two sacks and a forced fumble. The Florence native earned the Leather Helmet Award from the Boston College Gridiron Club as the game’s MVP.

His 2022 season totals were collecting four tackles (2.0 for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble in 52 defensive snaps.

The announcement of Thomas came hours after safety Jalyn Phillips and cornerback Sheridan Jones announced they are returning for the 2023 season. giving the Tigers a strong veteran presence in the secondary for next season.