CLEMSON – If things have seemed to come easy for the Clemson football team of late, it’s not by chance.

The Tigers are a self-motivated bunch on a mission, coach Dabo Swinney says.

“They’re locked in, they’re focused,” Swinney said. “They know exactly what they want. They know what it takes and they’re willing to give it every single day.”

Inspired by a veteran group of defenders, the Tigers appear to be peaking at the right time. The team was ranked No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season on Tuesday night and has dominated each of its last three opponents, defeating Wake Forest, N.C. State and Florida State by a combined 163-20.

“They’re getting in rhythm,” Swinney said. “I’ve been challenging these guys really hard the last few weeks and they’ve really responded.

“This is the easiest team I’ve ever coached. They’re just unbelievable. This is three games in a row that we’ve played complete games and we’re really starting to build that momentum. There’s not a lot of panic in these guys. They know the type of focus that it takes.”

When the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 in ACC) put their unblemished record on the line Saturday in a noon game against Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division rival Louisville, they’ll be seeking the fifth 9-0 start to a season in program history and the third in four years.

Clemson opened as a 37-point favorite in the game and could become the first team in program history to win four consecutive games by at least 30 points. Swinney couldn’t care less about point spreads and winning margins; he simply wants his team to be playing its best football as the regular season winds down and the postseason looms.

“We’re a healthy team and more importantly we’ve got great leadership,” Swinney said. “That will serve us well as we enter our championship phase (of the season). Here we are and we’re rolling into November. We’re right where we want to be.”

© Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News