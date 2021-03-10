Clemson escapes Boston College with 19-13 victory

Clemson ran its home win streak to 31 games, although it was the second game in row here it had to survive a chaotic finish.

CLEMSON, S.C. — B.T. Potter had four field goals including the tiebreaking kick late in the third quarter and Clemson's defense made the lead hold up as the 25th-ranked Tigers won their 11th straight over Boston College 19-13 on Saturday night.

The Eagles drove to the Clemson 12 in the final minute before quarterback bobbled the snap and defensive end K.J. Henry fell on the ball for the Tigers to seal the win.

Clemson ran its home win streak to 31 games, although it was the second game in row here it had to survive a chaotic finish.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles gave Clemson everything it had. Grosel, though, had too many overthrows and missed connections in the biggest moments. Boston College came in averaging 220 yards rushing this season. It was held to just 46 by the Tigers.

Clemson: Again, this wasn't pretty for Clemson's offense and first-year starter D.J. Uiagalelei. Still, the Tigers did enough to leave with a victory. Uiagalelei was 13 of 28 for 207 yards. It was the third game this season where Clemson didn't have a TD pass.

UP NEXT

Boston College is off next week before playing at home against North Carolina State on Oct. 16.