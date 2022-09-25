Clemson to host College Gameday for upcoming matchup

The Clemson-NC State matchup will bring ESPN's roadcrew to Death Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMSON, S.C. — Attention Clemson Tiger fans: ESPN is comin' to your city.

Clemson and the network announced Sunday that ESPN's College Gameday will be coming to the school's campus on Saturday, October 1 for the Tiger's game against NC State.

College Gameday is the network's two-hour long pre-game show that's become a staple for college football fans on Saturday morning. The show goes to a college campus each week with their broadcast team and previews all the day's game while a large group of fans cheers behind them. It caps off with co-host Lee Corso donning the head of the mascot of the school he picks as the winner of the featured contest.

The event is a chance to showcase that school's campus and team traditions. Usually, ESPN picks their location because the game is considered the top contest, or most intriguing matchup, of the day.

This game could be one of those. Going into the weekend NC State was ranked 12th in the country and is 4-0. Clemson also 4-0 after a dramatic win in double overtime against Wake Forest and is currently ranked 5th.

This will be Clemson's 30th appearance on College Gameday and the eighth home appearance. The last time GameDay came to campus was for Clemson's game against Miami in 2020. However, the Gameday crew set up inside the Memorial Stadium due to COVID rather than the usual spot on Bowman Field. The last time they were at Bowman Field was in 2016.

Overall, Clemson is 18-11 when playing as Gameday's featured contest but its 14-4 since 2016 and is 6-1 when hosting the show on their campus.