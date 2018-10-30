TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In the aftermath of Clemson’s history-making 59-10 victory at Florida State on Saturday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney attributed what unfolded at Doak Campbell Stadium to a senior class on a mission.

“This was a special day and an awesome accomplishment for our seniors,” Swinney said. “This was something they really wanted to do – be that first ACC senior class to go 4-0 on these guys.”

Next up for the Tigers’ 25 seniors? Going 4-0 against Louisville.

“We’ll refocus on Monday and get ready for another divisional opponent in Louisville,” Swinney said, whose team will take an 8-0 record and No. 2 ranking into Saturday’s noon game against the Cardinals at Memorial Stadium.

With the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season set to come out on Tuesday evening, the Tigers made an emphatic statement with a dominant victory against a Florida State that had won three of its last four games.

Clemson’s defense was unforgiving against the Seminoles, holding them to minus-21 yards rushing and 247 total yards while accumulating a season-high 14 tackles for loss.

A similar scenario could unfold on Saturday against a Louisville team that is offensively challenged. The Cardinals rank dead last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring, total offense and passing efficiency while allowing more sacks than any team in the league.

Louisville also is languishing on defense, which goes a long way toward explaining the Cardinals’ 2-6 record. The Cardinals rank last in the ACC in rushing defense, sacks and interceptions and next-to-last in scoring defense, allowing 36.3 points per game.

Louisville is coming off a 56-35 home loss to Wake Forest in which the Demon Deacons had 591 yards, including 243 yards rushing by Matt Colburn – a player whose scholarship offer to Louisville was pulled by coach Bobby Petrino late in the recruiting process.

Louisville is the only winless remaining team in the ACC at 0-5 and its current five-game losing streak is the longest for the program in a decade.

“It’s concerning what we saw today, and now we’ve got to get ready to play the best team in the conference,” Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said.

That could spell disaster for Louisville, particularly against a Clemson team that has been dominant of late and is the only team in the nation to rank among the top 10 in both total offense and total defense.

Still, Petrino looked for some bright spots in the loss to Wake Forest, and managed to find a few.

Running back Trey Smith rushed for a career-high 98 yards and three touchdowns while receivers Tutu Atwell and Jaylen Smith each had eight catches for more than 100 yards.

“I thought offensively we did some good things, we just couldn’t stop them defensively,” Petrino said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, we’ve just got to keep grinding away. This is not the success we want, not the season we want – not even close.”

To Louisville’s credit, the first few games in the series against Clemson were relatively close, in large part thanks to the presence of Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clemson won each of those games by a touchdown or less, but won convincingly last season by a 47-21 score in the first year of the post-Jackson era.

© Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News