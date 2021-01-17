Clemson falls to Virginia 85-50

In a battle of ranked ACC teams, No. 18 Virginia defeated No. 12 Clemson 85-50 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday.

CLEMSON, S.C. — In a battle of ranked ACC teams, No. 18 Virginia defeated No. 12 Clemson 85-50 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday. The Tigers took the court against the Cavaliers in the aftermath of a five-day layoff (Friday, Jan. 8-Wednesday, Jan. 13) brought on by COVID-19 protocol.

The Cavaliers (9-2, 5-0) shot well from the field, making 60.7 of their field goal attempts and netting 15 3-pointers. Clemson (9-2, 3-2) shot 40.4 percent from the floor and made five treys. Virginia won the rebounding battle 33-21, while the Tigers amassed 36 bench points and 24 points in the paint.

PJ Hall led Clemson in scoring with eight points on 4-of-7 shooting. John Newman III and Hunter Tyson both went 3-for-5 on shot attempts and scored seven points apiece. Aamir Simms and Clyde Trapp each pulled down five rebounds. Simms also tallied a pair of blocks. For Virginia, Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae scored 14 points apiece.

Virginia raced out to a commanding lead, going up 20-3 at the 8:25 mark of the first half. The Tigers closed out the half on an 8-0 run, though, with Alex Hemenway and Hunter Tyson connecting on 3-point attempts and Tyson adding a layup out of the fast break. The Cavaliers took a 33-17 advantage into the break and pulled away in the second half, winning 85-50.