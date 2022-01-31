x
Clemson football releases 2022 schedule

The team will kickoff the 2022 season on September 5th against Georgia Tech.
Credit: WLTX

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2022 football schedule on Monday evening, unveiling Clemson’s 2022 slate on The Huddle: 2022 Football Schedule Reveal on ACC Network. Clemson will open the season on Labor Day evening — Monday, Sept. 5 — when the Tigers face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s home opener against Furman on Saturday, Sept. 10.

2022 Clemson Football Schedule:
(Home games BOLDED; all games on Saturday unless otherwise noted)

  • Sept. 5 (Monday): at Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
  • Sept. 10: vs. FURMAN
  • Sept. 17: vs. LOUISIANA TECH
  • Sept. 24: at Wake Forest
  • Oct. 1: vs. NC STATE
  • Oct. 8: at Boston College
  • Oct. 15: at Florida State
  • Oct. 22: vs. SYRACUSE
  • Oct. 29: Open Date
  • Nov. 5: at Notre Dame
  • Nov. 12: vs. LOUISVILLE
  • Nov. 19: vs. MIAMI (FLA.)
  • Nov. 26: vs. SOUTH CAROLINA

The team plans to hold its annual Spring Game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. That annual Orange and White scrimmage will be televised on ACC Network. Gameday designations for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

