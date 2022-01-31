Clemson football releases 2022 schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2022 football schedule on Monday evening, unveiling Clemson’s 2022 slate on The Huddle: 2022 Football Schedule Reveal on ACC Network. Clemson will open the season on Labor Day evening — Monday, Sept. 5 — when the Tigers face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s home opener against Furman on Saturday, Sept. 10.
2022 Clemson Football Schedule:
(Home games BOLDED; all games on Saturday unless otherwise noted)
- Sept. 5 (Monday): at Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
- Sept. 10: vs. FURMAN
- Sept. 17: vs. LOUISIANA TECH
- Sept. 24: at Wake Forest
- Oct. 1: vs. NC STATE
- Oct. 8: at Boston College
- Oct. 15: at Florida State
- Oct. 22: vs. SYRACUSE
- Oct. 29: Open Date
- Nov. 5: at Notre Dame
- Nov. 12: vs. LOUISVILLE
- Nov. 19: vs. MIAMI (FLA.)
- Nov. 26: vs. SOUTH CAROLINA
The team plans to hold its annual Spring Game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. That annual Orange and White scrimmage will be televised on ACC Network. Gameday designations for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.