Clemson football releases 2022 schedule

The team will kickoff the 2022 season on September 5th against Georgia Tech.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2022 football schedule on Monday evening, unveiling Clemson’s 2022 slate on The Huddle: 2022 Football Schedule Reveal on ACC Network. Clemson will open the season on Labor Day evening — Monday, Sept. 5 — when the Tigers face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s home opener against Furman on Saturday, Sept. 10.

2022 Clemson Football Schedule:

(Home games BOLDED; all games on Saturday unless otherwise noted)

Sept. 5 (Monday): at Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Sept. 10: vs. FURMAN

Sept. 17: vs. LOUISIANA TECH

Sept. 24: at Wake Forest

Oct. 1: vs. NC STATE

Oct. 8: at Boston College

Oct. 15: at Florida State

Oct. 22: vs. SYRACUSE

Oct. 29: Open Date

Nov. 5: at Notre Dame

Nov. 12: vs. LOUISVILLE

Nov. 19: vs. MIAMI (FLA.)

Nov. 26: vs. SOUTH CAROLINA