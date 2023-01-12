Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, as first reported by Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.com.
A former Clemson quarterback who also worked as a graduate assistant, Streeter had stops at Liberty and Richmond where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks for those two programs. He would come back to Clemson as recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach after the 2014 regular season.
He was named passing game coordinator in 2020 and when Tony Elliott left to become the new head coach at Virginia, Streeter was promoted to offensive coordinator.
Clemson finished Clemson finished 48th in total offense and 30th in scoring offense this past season. While the Tigers did return to Charlotte and won an ACC Championship as part of an 11-win season, the struggles to put up points consistently had been well-documented and now it has led to Swinney parting ways with Streeter.