Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

Brandon Streeter has been fired after one season as Clemson's offensive coordinator. Streeter is a longtime Tiger assistant who played at the school in the late 90s.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, as first reported by Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.com.

A former Clemson quarterback who also worked as a graduate assistant, Streeter had stops at Liberty and Richmond where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks for those two programs. He would come back to Clemson as recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach after the 2014 regular season.

He was named passing game coordinator in 2020 and when Tony Elliott left to become the new head coach at Virginia, Streeter was promoted to offensive coordinator.