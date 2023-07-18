An August Air Raid is just a few weeks away as Clemson gears up for preseason practice

Garrett Riley is about to enter his first preseason as Clemson's offensive coordinator.

CLEMSON, S.C. — It was a busy day in the Upstate as the Clemson assistant football coaches and head coach Dabo Swinney took part in Media Day where they made their way to their respective tables where cameras, microphones and a lot of reporters were waiting.

New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was a popular target. The former TCU OC has been brought in to help bring some firepower back to the Clemson offense and he will do so with his "Air Raid" offense which will have sophomore Cade Klubmik at the controls behind center.