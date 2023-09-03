Garrett Riley is putting his stamp on the Clemson offense

Clemson is three days into spring practice and the offense is making the adjustment to the Garrett Riley system.

CLEMSON, S.C. — From a conceptual standpoint, new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley says there is some similarities from the Tigers' previous offense.

But what is different is how Riley is teaching his system to the players from new terminology to what is currently a major reduction in the number of plays in the arsenal.