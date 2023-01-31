Clemson announces 2023 football schedule

For the second consecutive season, the Tigers will open the season on Labor Day.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The 2023 Clemson football schedule has been released and for the second straight season, the Tigers will kick off the season on Labor Day.

Clemson will travel to Duke on Sept. 4 for the first game of the season, the first trip to Wallace Wade Stadium since 2012.

The first home game of the season is Sept. 4 against Charleston Southern.

The Tigers host Florida State on Sept. 23 and North Carolina on Nov, 18. The Tar Heels are coming to Death Valley for the first time since 2014.

On Oct 21, Clemson will play at Miami for the first time since 2015.

The November schedule begins with a huge showdown with Notre Dame on Nov, 4 and concludes with the annual showdown with South Carolina on Nov. 25.

This will be the first year of the ACC's new 3-3-5 scheduling model.

Clemson will play NC State, Florida State and Georgia Tech annually. Louisville, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Boston College will rotate on the Tigers’ schedule in 2024. Miami will make the return trip to Clemson that season.

Clemson 2023 football schedule

Sept. 4 (Monday): at Duke

Sept. 9: vs. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Sept. 16: vs. FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Sept. 23: vs. FLORIDA STATE

Sept. 30: at Syracuse

Oct. 7: vs. WAKE FOREST

Oct. 14: Open Date

Oct. 21: at Miami (Fla.)

Oct. 28: at NC State

Nov. 4: vs. NOTRE DAME

Nov. 11: vs. GEORGIA TECH

Nov. 18: vs. NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 25: at South Carolina