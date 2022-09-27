The Textile Bowl is a top 10 matchup

Fifth-ranked Clemson will host #10 North Carolina State with the winner taking a huge step towards locking down the Atlantic Division Title.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMSON, S.C. — The weather could be an X factor Saturday but regardless, both Clemson and North Carolina State are planning on a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday night in Death Valley.

The Tigers would likely have not been ranked in the top 10 had they not pulled off a 51-45 double-overtime win at Wake Forest this past Saturday. Clemson saw Demon Deacon quarterback Sam Hartman throw for six touchdown passes as he took took advantage of an inexperienced Tiger secondary which had two starters out with injury.

But head coach Dabo Swinney says that unit will learn from its mistakes and will be better after having gone through that baptism of fire.