Clemson freshman receiver reflects on his debut in Tiger Orange

The college career of Dutch Fork product Antonio Williams is off and running after his debut in Monday's win over Georgia Tech.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMSON, S.C. — While early enrollment has become the norm for many college players, Antonio Williams did not arrive on the Clemson campus until the summer. But he has been able to absorb the complicated playbook in spite of just a few months in the program.

This past Monday, Williams made his debut in a Tiger uniform, catching four passes for 37 yards in the 41-10 win over Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

Williams came to Clemson after a stellar career at Dutch Fork where he was on three state championship teams and his only loss came in last year's Class 5A state championship game.